Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Geode Capital Management Decreased Position in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by $15.81 Million as Valuation Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 47,630 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 34,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.74M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 138,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.10M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 905,124 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares to 9,340 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,265 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 31,308 shares to 342,510 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).