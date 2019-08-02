Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Calamos Advisors Cut Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $477,101

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $202.71. About 19.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 30,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 324,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.03 million, down from 355,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.62. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128,948 shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $418.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp by 590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Caterpillar Gets Weak Second-Half Set Up Ahead of Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,442 were reported by Colony Gp. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 177,378 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.89M shares. Optimum Invest reported 10,058 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2.79M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 0.75% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 36,836 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.24% or 23,460 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Ocean Lc accumulated 0.01% or 159 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Limited holds 4,000 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.