Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Arrow Financial Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $6.42 Million

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18M, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 548,986 shares to 57,998 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,115 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Ser, a Missouri-based fund reported 275 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dana Invest invested in 0.38% or 31,956 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 79 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 19,958 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc has 26,018 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.02% or 152 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Company has 934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 53,435 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 57,792 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 213 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tekla Capital Management Llc accumulated 61,721 shares or 0.63% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 120,707 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.19% or 8,216 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,219 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.