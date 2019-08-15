Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Arrow Financial Cut Its Stake by $637,875 as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Lifted Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 1.71M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 1.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 19,461 shares. Foster And Motley has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.28 million shares or 0.45% of the stock. Martin & Tn holds 10,263 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Company invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al reported 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Provise Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.19% or 6,977 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 287,965 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Llc holds 2.93% or 82,335 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 46,399 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 48 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 0.85% or 43,582 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moody Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 123,080 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.92 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.