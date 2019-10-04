Caterpillar (CAT) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Griffin Land & Nurseries (GRIF)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 18 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 11 cut down and sold their equity positions in Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.53 million shares, up from 2.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 2.

In a an analyst report revealed to investors today, BidaskScore decreased shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to a Sell rating.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $67.75 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 6.53% above currents $120.43 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 1.34 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. for 210,881 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 281,450 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.19% invested in the company for 714,062 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,205 shares.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.24 million. As of November 30, 2016, the firm owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It has a 36.91 P/E ratio. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1,827 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF) has declined 11.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing