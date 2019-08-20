CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Comparison side by side

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) have been rivals in the Lumber Wood Production for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 10 5.02 N/A -3.04 0.00 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 8 0.73 N/A 0.55 14.60

Demonstrates CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0.00% 10.9% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s 57.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares and 50.2% of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares. 3.84% are CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.2% of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 1.5% -3.05% 0.79% 13.52% -17.93% 43.1% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. -0.38% -3.98% 5.01% 23.37% -0.38% 12.1%

For the past year CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. beats CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. The company intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Wells Timberland REIT was founded in September 2005. It was formerly known as Wells Real Estate Investment Trust IV, Inc. and changed its name to Wells Timber Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. in November 2005 and changed to Wells Timberland REIT, Inc. in 2006. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.