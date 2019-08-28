CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Wunderlich Securities Has Boosted Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position By $528,240

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 30.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 6,603 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 28,233 shares with $2.28M value, up from 21,630 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $284.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s current price of $9.61 translates into 1.40% yield. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 228,768 shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 15/05/2018 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Provides Corporate Update with Emphasis on Patent Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 09/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Unveils China Southern Airlines First to Select Business Class Humidification on A350XWB; 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 89,989 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.46M shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 79,810 shares. Washington Trust invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 83,406 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3,565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va, Virginia-based fund reported 69,504 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crossvault Mgmt Lc owns 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,540 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendershot Invests reported 7,073 shares stake. Wharton Business Gp Ltd holds 0.15% or 18,143 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Finance Strategies has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,816 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 24,266 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 9,152 shares to 82,270 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) stake by 117,234 shares and now owns 7,055 shares. Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 26.51% above currents $67.19 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $88 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Acg Wealth has invested 0.02% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.10 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 10,479 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Indexiq Limited Liability accumulated 33,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. North Star Corporation holds 0.25% or 215,218 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Glenmede Na holds 170 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $135,969 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 the insider Davis Brian M bought $31,059. The insider MOSS DONALD S bought 10,000 shares worth $95,200.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $470.95 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 502,400 acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.