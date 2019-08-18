CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Vivint Solar (VSLR) Has 1.47 Sentiment

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s current price of $10.01 translates into 1.35% yield. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 17.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 07/03/2018 – CTT 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME -5.6%, BIGGER DROP THAN GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M

Vivint Solar (VSLR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 44 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 30 reduced and sold their stock positions in Vivint Solar. The investment managers in our database now hold: 107.93 million shares, up from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vivint Solar in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 8.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 1.35 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) has risen 47.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $970.52 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Vivint Solar socked with large Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. for 74.36 million shares. Arosa Capital Management Lp owns 1.96 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.69% invested in the company for 705,354 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 215,733 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $135,969 activity. $95,200 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was bought by MOSS DONALD S. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $9,710 was made by Davis Brian M on Wednesday, August 7.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $490.55 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 502,400 acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.