CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MGCLF) Shorts Down By 55.56%

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc's current price of $10.01 translates into 1.35% yield. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 134,634 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. MGCLF’s SI was 10,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 22,500 shares previously. With 45,000 avg volume, 0 days are for MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MGCLF)’s short sellers to cover MGCLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0294. About 100,100 shares traded or 451.58% up from the average. MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 262,620 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 612,428 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 657,776 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. California Employees Retirement accumulated 37,161 shares. Strs Ohio owns 13,200 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 25,459 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 33,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 986 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated has 299,325 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs reported 36,378 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 249,879 shares. 32,670 are owned by Stifel Financial. Jpmorgan Chase reported 134,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $135,969 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $9,710 were bought by Davis Brian M on Wednesday, August 7. MOSS DONALD S had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,200.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $490.55 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 502,400 acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a medical and cosmetic cannabis firm in Australia and Slovenia. The company has market cap of $37.89 million. It is developing phytocannabinoid as active pharmaceutical ingredients containing medicinal cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing product formulation groups, including MGCND00EP1 for neurological disorders; MGCON00CA1 for oncology treatment and side effects; and MGCAU00SD1 for autoimmune treatments in inflammatory cases, as well as deep skin relief products under the DermaPlus brand.