CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Arcosa (ACA) Shorts Raised By 4.91%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) had an increase of 4.91% in short interest. ACA’s SI was 1.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.91% from 1.20M shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s short sellers to cover ACA’s short positions. The SI to Arcosa Inc’s float is 2.61%. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 287,706 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s current price of $9.99 translates into 1.35% yield. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 167,799 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 02/05/2018 – CTT 1Q REV. EU176.9M; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL, ON BEHALF OF INSTITUTIONAL OWNERS OF PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.38 PER SHARE FOR FY17, PAYABLE IN MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $489.57 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 502,400 acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $135,969 activity. Davis Brian M also bought $9,710 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) on Wednesday, August 7. $95,200 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was bought by MOSS DONALD S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 299,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 9,015 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services owns 36,378 shares. Stephens Ar reported 37,298 shares. State Street Corp has 940,303 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 289,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.07% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.44% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 657,776 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0% or 300 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 2.67 million shares. North Star Invest Management holds 0.25% or 215,218 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Llc invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,177 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,740 shares.

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related services and products for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

