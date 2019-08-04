CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; ALTIUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ALMFF) Shorts Down By 49.16%

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s current price of $9.66 translates into 1.40% yield. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 236,081 shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 02/05/2018 – CTT 1Q REV. EU176.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – FIRST ENTRY INTO COMMERCIAL SERVICE IS SCHEDULED TO MID-2019; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL, ON BEHALF OF INSTITUTIONAL OWNERS OF PROPERTY; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTT); 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL

ALTIUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) had a decrease of 49.16% in short interest. ALMFF’s SI was 21,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 49.16% from 41,900 shares previously. With 2,900 avg volume, 7 days are for ALTIUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s short sellers to cover ALMFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 7,108 shares traded or 930.14% up from the average. Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $474.14 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 502,400 acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.03% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 230,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 15,100 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company holds 1.77 million shares. 16,119 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 43,400 shares. 9,444 were reported by Legal And General Public Limited Com. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,744 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,511 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.09% or 299,325 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo has 0.84% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Stephens Ar invested in 37,298 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Raymond James & holds 0% or 318,893 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co accumulated 2.67M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lumber Declines Despite A Dovish Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Provides Corporate Update Other OTC:CTTH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $126,259 activity. MOSS DONALD S bought $95,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $31,059 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares were bought by Davis Brian M.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Board and Systems, Micro-Â­controllers and Embedded Systems, and Makers and Content. It has a 69.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers various printed circuit board products, including Altium Designer, which consists various tools required to produce a PCB from concept to manufacturing; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; and CircuitMaker, a streamlined PCB design tool custom built for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.