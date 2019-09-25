Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Stock Value Rose While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position by $713,050; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increased Position by $410,550 as Stock Value Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 71,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 228,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 299,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 191,043 shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 09/04/2018 – CTT UNVEILS CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES FIRST TO SELECT BUSINESS CLASS HUMIDIFICATION ON A350XWB; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 18/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber’s (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on CatchMark Joint Venture Acquisition Call (Transcript)

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.02% or 17,959 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 601,393 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 10,740 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 34,826 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Manufacturers Life Commerce The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Argent Trust has 70,470 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 13,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Granite Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0.2% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 75,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,850 shares to 39,675 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,769 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E..