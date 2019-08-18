Catasys Inc. (CATS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

As Specialized Health Services companies, Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys Inc. 15 10.61 N/A -0.81 0.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 39 0.00 N/A 3.58 9.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catasys Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys Inc. 0.00% 161.5% -172.7% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0.00% 17.2% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Catasys Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catasys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catasys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Catasys Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 2.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 20.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catasys Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 1.5%. 69.35% are Catasys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.7% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -9.62% -12.59% -16.58% -4.74% -30.25% 7.35%

For the past year Catasys Inc. was more bullish than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats on 6 of the 9 factors Catasys Inc.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.