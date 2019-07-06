Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $18.33 After 9.00% Down Move; Chefs Warehouse (CHEF)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 81,664 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.SThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $297.21M company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $16.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $26.75 million less.

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 69 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 74 sold and decreased their holdings in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 24.34 million shares, down from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 58 Increased: 47 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.22% negative EPS growth.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $297.21 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 48.76 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 80,023 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.34 million shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 508,407 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 3.83 million shares. The Michigan-based Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has invested 0.38% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,526 shares.