Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $17.77 After 5.00% Down Move; Martin & Company Has Upped Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding

Martin & Company Inc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) stake by 57.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc acquired 22,950 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 63,100 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 40,150 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc. now has $13.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 623,566 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS)

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 104,428 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.SThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $288.13M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $16.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $14.41 million less.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $288.13 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

More notable recent Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PetSmart’s Chewy fetches $1 bln IPO as Wall Street cashes in on cats and dogs – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trupanion Lights Up Times Square for Veterinary Appreciation Day – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Catasys Announces Addition to Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks With A Decade Of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sharon R. Gabrielson Named Chair of Sharps Compliance Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIF, UAL, SWKS – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SWKS, PXD, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Semiconductor Shares Are Rallying After Micron’s Latest Move – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, January 28 to “Buy”.