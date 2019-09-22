Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $17.69 After 7.00% Up Move; IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (IOOFF) Shorts Lowered By 12.23%

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 185,481 shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNERThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $292.72 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $18.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $20.49 million more.

IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:IOOFF) had a decrease of 12.23% in short interest. IOOFF’s SI was 7.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.23% from 8.01M shares previously. It closed at $3.905 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $292.72 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.