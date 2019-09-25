Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $17.37 After 3.00% Down Move; Amedisys (AMED)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Amedisys Inc (AMED) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 129 funds increased and started new positions, while 125 cut down and sold their positions in Amedisys Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 26.15 million shares, down from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Amedisys Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 81 Increased: 82 New Position: 47.

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 67,464 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNERThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $293.72 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $16.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $8.81M less.

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $293.72 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. for 662,756 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 82,556 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.51% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,410 shares.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 35.44 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.64M for 37.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.