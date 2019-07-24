Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $17.36 After 8.00% Up Move; Nanoviricides New (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shorts Increased By 89.27%

Nanoviricides Inc New (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) had an increase of 89.27% in short interest. NNVC’s SI was 60,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 89.27% from 31,700 shares previously. With 202,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Nanoviricides Inc New (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s short sellers to cover NNVC’s short positions. The SI to Nanoviricides Inc New’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.235. About 48,180 shares traded. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) has declined 54.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NNVC News: 22/05/2018 – NanoViricides Files Quarterly Report for Period Ending March 31, 2018; Company Has Over A Year’s Worth of Cash in Hand, and It Is Scaling Up Production of Certain Herpecide Program Drug Candidates; 14/05/2018 – NanoViricides Provides Update, Says Company is Stable and is Moving Steadily towards Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES SAYS “IS FINANCIALLY STABLE”, AND BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap Conference in New York City Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoViricides Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNVC); 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap; 19/03/2018 NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 15/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 113,927 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health InsurerThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $281.49 million company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $18.75 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $22.52 million more.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $281.49 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold NanoViricides, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.42 million shares or 29.21% more from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Ltd Company invested in 15,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 175,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Com Ltd Llc accumulated 40,714 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 700 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 14,959 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 28,250 shares. Heritage Mgmt reported 15,412 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 18,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) for 363,513 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). Blackrock Inc owns 28,417 shares. 25,055 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 16,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) or 86 shares.