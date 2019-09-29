Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $16.50 After 4.00% Down Move; Carters (CRI) Has 0.85 Sentiment

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 90,307 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATESThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $273.03 million company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $15.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $10.92 million less.

Carters Inc (CRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 112 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 131 sold and reduced their positions in Carters Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 45.24 million shares, up from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carters Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 99 Increased: 74 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.32 million for 13.10 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 22,181 shares. Valinor Management L.P. owns 549,752 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 2.18% invested in the company for 126,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,181 shares.

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI): Does The -5.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 544,874 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $273.03 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.