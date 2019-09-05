Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $14.73 After 6.00% Up Move; Echo Street Capital Management Has Boosted By $3.06 Million Its Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.68% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 113,050 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health InsurerThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $243.74M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $15.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $14.62M more.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) stake by 32.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 132,911 shares as Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)’s stock rose 11.22%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 536,130 shares with $12.47 million value, up from 403,219 last quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co now has $1.48B valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 103,927 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Much Would Cat Owners Spend if Their Pet Needed Surgery? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Antin Infrastructure hires banks to sell UK gas pipeline – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Zoetis (ZTS) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Americans’ Unique Retirement Expenses by Region – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $243.74 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rexnord (RXN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Stock Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Stoneco Ltd stake by 120,188 shares to 479,359 valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 180,097 shares and now owns 378,187 shares. Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) was reduced too.