Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Reaches $13.75 After 9.00% Down Move; PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras has $21 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21’s average target is 62.16% above currents $12.95 stock price. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 8. See PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

03/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15 New Target: $21 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 130,859 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATESThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $227.52M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $12.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATS worth $20.48 million less.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $227.52 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

More notable recent Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Much Would Cat Owners Spend if Their Pet Needed Surgery? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CATASYS INC (CATS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras considers downsizing logistics unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bolsonaro will seek to privatize Petrobras by end of term – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2019: PBR,TRP,TRP.TO,OPTT,PDS,PD.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 14.39M shares traded. PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES NET DEBT AT $77 BILLION BY END 2018; 30/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.8072 FROM BRL1.7977; 28/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras – diesel prices to change monthly, will not pay for subsidies; 05/03/2018 – EFFORTS TO SELL PETROBRAS’ PASADENA, TEXAS, OIL REFINERY ARE AN ONGOING PROCESS -CEO PEDRO PARENTE; 29/03/2018 – Petrobras CEO says oil auction still appealing despite missing blocks; 07/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS EXPORT NOTE SIGNED W/BANCO DO BRASIL ON FEB. 26; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HAS VERY HIGH CHANCE OF PAYING DIVIDEND 1Q 2018: CEO; 25/05/2018 – Brazil authorizes army to clear trucker protest; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS LEVERAGE COULD FALL TO 1.3X BY 2022: CEO; 08/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS TO START BINDING PHASE TO SELL 100 PCT OF SUBSIDIARY PETROBRAS OIL & GAS B.V. – FILING