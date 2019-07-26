Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Forms $17.51 Double Top; Shorts at Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Raised By 14.98%

Catasys, Inc. (CATS) formed double top with $18.91 target or 8.00% above today’s $17.51 share price. Catasys, Inc. (CATS) has $283.92 million valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 113,427 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA

Analysts await Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Catasys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 16.30% above currents $32.14 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $42 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 160,768 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 15 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 27,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 140,136 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 11,377 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 5,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.34% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 620,870 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 85 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

