Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Forms $16.45 Double Top; Seacor Holdings (CKH) Shorts Raised By 8.53%

Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. CKH’s SI was 666,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 614,100 shares previously. With 62,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH)’s short sellers to cover CKH’s short positions. The SI to Seacor Holdings Inc’s float is 3.98%. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 70,531 shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 10.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS REPORTS SIGNING OF EXCHANGE PACT; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $184.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR 1Q Rev $184.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $184.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR: $64.5M PRINCIPAL NOTES OUTSTANDING AT APRIL 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – BRITTON HILL PARTNERS SAYS ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANY, HAWKER PACIFIC AIRSERVICES LIMITED, HAS AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY JET AVIATION FOR $250 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ SEACOR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKH); 10/04/2018 – Seacor: Hawker Pacific Airservices Sale Worth $250M, Subject to Adjustments for Cash and Debt

More notable recent Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Seacor Holdings Announces Acquisition of Joint Venture Partner’s Interest in Sea-Vista – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SEACOR Holdings Announces Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 50% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $911.78 million. The firm operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other divisions. It has a 28.69 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Seacor Holdings Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.70 million shares or 1.09% less from 34.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 50,769 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Private Mngmt Group accumulated 93,974 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 2,538 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 51 shares. Northern Trust invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 213,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,033 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 17,308 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 26,406 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 5,739 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). D E Shaw Inc has 77,056 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,958 shares stake.