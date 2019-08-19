Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Forms $15.70 Double Top; Mckesson (MCK) Shorts Decreased By 0.39%

Catasys, Inc. (CATS) formed double top with $16.33 target or 4.00% above today’s $15.70 share price. Catasys, Inc. (CATS) has $259.79M valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 216,159 shares traded or 43.85% up from the average. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. MCK’s SI was 4.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 4.42 million shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 3 days are for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)’s short sellers to cover MCK’s short positions. The SI to Mckesson Corporation’s float is 2.3%. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 5.31% above currents $145.29 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “McKesson’s Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.