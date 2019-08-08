Catasys Inc. (CATS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is a company in the Specialized Health Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catasys Inc. has 14.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 45.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 69.35% of Catasys Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.51% of all Specialized Health Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Catasys Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys Inc. 0.00% 161.50% -172.70% Industry Average 7.26% 35.84% 5.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Catasys Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 102.46M 1.41B 33.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Catasys Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 2.50 2.40

$15.5 is the average target price of Catasys Inc., with a potential downside of -5.31%. The potential upside of the peers is -7.56%. Given Catasys Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Catasys Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Catasys Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91% Industry Average 5.36% 4.62% 11.06% 21.67% 59.34% 27.92%

For the past year Catasys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catasys Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Catasys Inc.’s peers have 1.27 and 1.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catasys Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catasys Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Catasys Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Catasys Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.16 which is 16.09% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Catasys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.