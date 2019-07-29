Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Analysts See $-0.31 EPS; STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (SNVVF) Sellers Decreased By 24.99% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Catasys, Inc.’s analysts see 72.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 60,003 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER

STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had a decrease of 24.99% in short interest. SNVVF’s SI was 798,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.99% from 1.06M shares previously. It closed at $1.4434 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $281.65 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service firm that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $87.15 million. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays. It has a 3.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides STEP-PLEX diverting agents that are used as temporary blocking agents; chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing activities and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions.