Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Both Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 77.94M -0.28 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 53.23M -0.27 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,294,125,460.76% -48.8% -43.9% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 14,607,574,094.40% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 3.6% respectively. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 35.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 9 factors Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.