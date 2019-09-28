Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 77.94M -0.28 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.06 27.85M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,294,684,385.38% -48.8% -43.9% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 1,540,716,972.78% 494.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 161.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Neos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Neos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 97.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 159.9% stronger performance while Neos Therapeutics Inc. has -23.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.