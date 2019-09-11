Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Reaches $7.26 52-Week High; Select Equity Group LP Has Raised Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding By $1.01 Billion

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high and has $7.77 target or 7.00% above today’s $7.26 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $697.45M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $7.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.82M more. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 596,769 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies

Select Equity Group Lp increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 4,057 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 101,061 shares with $25.24 billion value, up from 97,004 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $255.82. About 106,505 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $697.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharma has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 33.20% above currents $7.26 stock price. Catalyst Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $10.57 million for 16.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Mngmt holds 0.01% or 213,475 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 76,194 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Sei Invs owns 112,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Plc invested in 0% or 14,738 shares. 186,708 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.77M shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 15,089 shares. 87,489 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Art Llc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 24,550 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 124,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc reported 42,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by MCENANY PATRICK J, worth $80,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 91,112 shares to 121,640 valued at $21.41B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 23,565 shares and now owns 931,480 shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 7.58% above currents $255.82 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15.