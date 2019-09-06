Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Reaches $6.64 After 4.00% Up Move; Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 5.03% above currents $59.03 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. See Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 2.00M shares traded or 34.76% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 StudiesThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $683.45 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $6.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CPRX worth $27.34 million more.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity. Shares for $80,750 were bought by MCENANY PATRICK J.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Stay The Course – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 14th Annual Citi Biotech Conference on September 4th, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.32 million for 15.09 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharma has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 45.63% above currents $6.64 stock price. Catalyst Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $683.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 66,160 shares. Mangrove Ptnrs reported 2.36% stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Northern Trust Corp holds 1.13M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,109 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Armistice Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 1.52M shares. Metropolitan Life Co has invested 0.04% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Prudential invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Blackrock reported 6.99 million shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% or 498,844 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 5.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors