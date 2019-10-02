Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Reaches $5.09 After 7.00% Up Move; Inogen Has 0.83 Sentiment

Inogen Inc (INGN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 87 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 105 decreased and sold positions in Inogen Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 22.43 million shares, up from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Inogen Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 58 Increased: 56 New Position: 31.

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 1.27M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSEThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $524.42M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $5.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CPRX worth $36.71 million more.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity. MCENANY PATRICK J bought 25,000 shares worth $80,750.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.33M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $524.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Automobile Association invested in 28,174 shares. The New York-based Armistice Capital Lc has invested 1.21% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York reported 20,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Natl Bank Of America De owns 211,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 343,347 were reported by Knott David M. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd accumulated 0% or 14,332 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Morgan Stanley reported 2.52 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 404,030 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 148,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 29,000 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. for 3.65 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 138,660 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Llc has 0.67% invested in the company for 23,227 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 157,468 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $5.04M for 48.93 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $987.46 million. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 24.18 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.