Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 38.60 N/A -0.33 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 3.61 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.3% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $9.67, with potential upside of 98.97%. Meanwhile, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average target price is $31.67, while its potential upside is 28.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.74% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.88% -35.99% 31.6% 22.92% 6.63% 84.38% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company -5.8% 2.5% 15.66% 19.61% 77.97% 36.44%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.