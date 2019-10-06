Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Valuation Declined While Knott David M Lowered Position; As Novartis A G (NVS) Shares Rose, Howland Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $7.75 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 510,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 2.95 million shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 85,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 43,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 128,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya® as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period for Avexis Tender Offre Expired; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Eye Novartis’s Deal With Cohen: Reports — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 5,165 shares to 139,338 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “AveXis to implement data integrity regime in Longmont plant – BizWest” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ NVS – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Tencent Backs Indian B2B E-Commerce – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.12B for 15.68 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,880 shares to 15,847 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 373,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings.