Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stake Upped by Mangrove Partners; Columbia Asset Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted by $438,912

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 683,145 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

