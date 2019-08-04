Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Has Upped Position by $5.44 Million; Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.54 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 1.03M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

