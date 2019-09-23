Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Boosted Position by $1.14 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Position in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by $2.54 Million as Stock Value Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 806,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88 million, down from 975,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 2.17M shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 6.12M shares traded or 249.70% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gmt Corp has 0.43% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 763,630 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 16.95M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 34,177 shares. 45,496 were reported by Blair William Il. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 7,500 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers, Ohio-based fund reported 236,930 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 71,685 shares. The California-based Phocas Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% or 373,168 shares. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability In invested 2.17% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 865,808 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 100 are held by Jnba Financial. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 361,072 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 120,849 shares to 707,539 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 27,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 349,072 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 546 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 394,565 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 62,193 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 404,030 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 28,174 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 21,109 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 237,536 shares stake. New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. 23,270 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

