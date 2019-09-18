Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shareholder Knott David M Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Republic Services (RSG) as Stock Value Rose

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 510,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 1.97 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 746,699 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.04% or 1.45M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fiera Cap owns 8,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.11M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,220 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smithfield Trust holds 16,828 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 3,925 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 349 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 3,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Farmers National Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 294 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 151,515 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.32% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 447,331 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Panagora Asset accumulated 297,238 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 20,000 shares. 47,545 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 168,500 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 63,211 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 14,332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Lp reported 2.56 million shares stake. Consonance Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.86% or 17.88 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 172,100 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 90,376 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 546 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Catalyst (CPRX) Up 58.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.32M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Gaming Technologies by 492,500 shares to 607,500 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. by 85,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.