Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shareholder Armistice Capital Raised Its Position by $700,000; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $379,197

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.62M market cap company. It closed at $4.07 lastly. It is down 6.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

