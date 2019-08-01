Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Share Value Declined While Knott David M Lowered Holding by $513,000; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Saybrook Capital Boosted Its Position by $495,010

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40M shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 510,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 613,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 1.81 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stillwater Advsr Limited Co reported 4,005 shares. Iron Fincl Lc holds 8,856 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 1.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 22,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, St Germain D J has 1.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 240,415 shares. Thomas White Int reported 21,133 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,658 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Lc owns 468,438 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Magellan Asset Management Limited owns 432 shares. Chase Counsel reported 0.24% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 378,040 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,750 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $3.09 million for 41.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 197,594 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy holds 999,787 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Citigroup stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 24,645 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp. Consonance Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 5.75% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Opaleye invested in 2.58% or 1.83M shares. Knott David M owns 1.04% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 510,847 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,738 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 15,319 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 15,089 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 140,146 shares to 346,346 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

