Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 25,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 121,982 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.38M, up from 96,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 7.79 million shares traded or 367.13% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,765 shares to 19,139 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,146 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.5% or 17,845 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Investments Comm stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kingfisher Cap Lc accumulated 0.55% or 8,110 shares. Highlander Mgmt Llc has 12,703 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 3,720 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.68% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 244,737 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,420 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 0.22% stake. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.43% or 168,281 shares. Freestone Limited Co stated it has 50,640 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 472,435 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca holds 11,356 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dillon And Associates stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 143,650 shares stake.

