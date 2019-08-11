Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holder Knott David M Trimmed Stake by $513,000; Hartford Investment Management Co Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) Has Trimmed by $322,056

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 510,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 613,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 852,069 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 7,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 9,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169. 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 40.20 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,147 shares to 592,219 shares, valued at $23.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 69,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,186 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group I (NASDAQ:AAL).

