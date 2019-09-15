Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holder Knott David M Decreased Holding by $502,500; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $3.58 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 510,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 7.73M shares traded or 363.25% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Gaming Technologies by 492,500 shares to 607,500 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Top Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACB, DLTH among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 104,178 shares. Mangrove Partners holds 1.67% or 3.84M shares. 28,281 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Gp One Trading LP invested in 37,212 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 24,188 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 117,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association owns 28,174 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 23,270 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 163,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 90,376 shares stake. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 63,211 shares.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.32 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management: You Should Let These Brilliant People Manage Your Money – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Closes US$15 Billion Global Real Estate Fund – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.