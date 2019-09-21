Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holder Broadfin Capital Lowered Its Holding; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $27.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 3.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 6.12M shares traded or 244.91% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 4.93 million shares traded or 67.03% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garde Capital reported 2,950 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.26% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New York-based Canandaigua Comml Bank And has invested 1.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd reported 18,632 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 0.43% or 51,575 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Research Glob accumulated 11.62 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,540 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research owns 727,677 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 321,388 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 17,170 shares to 392,195 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,657 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 76,416 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Com owns 192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 10,214 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 226,188 shares stake. Raymond James owns 17,507 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0% or 4.86 million shares. Northern Trust Corp has 1.16 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Blackrock Incorporated owns 8.08 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 96,894 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 148,800 shares. Alphamark Ltd Llc owns 2,208 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 81,806 shares.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.37M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 390,292 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.