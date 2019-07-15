Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holder Armistice Capital Has Lifted Stake by $700,000 as Stock Value Rose; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 391,729 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, down from 396,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 468,517 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 14,400 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.23% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 1,975 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). World Asset Inc reported 19,588 shares stake. Moreover, Oakworth Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,110 shares. Aviance Limited Liability holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 7 shares. Da Davidson & Company, a Montana-based fund reported 11,160 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.77% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 23,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested in 0.04% or 9,926 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 787 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.35 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828. The insider BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369. DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of stock.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $23.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $155.29M for 27.25 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.