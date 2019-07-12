Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.98 Million; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,248 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 15,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.06 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 126,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $158.15. About 3.37M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company holds 5,021 shares. 9,313 are held by Cohen Cap. 51,556 were accumulated by Private Advisor Ltd. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Opus Management owns 16,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Company accumulated 10 shares. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability holds 153,777 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 9,755 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Co invested in 33,880 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,327 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 266,797 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 93,039 shares. Country Tru Bank owns 3,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares to 321,280 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,164 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,000 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 174,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.48M were sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares has 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boltwood Cap reported 12,785 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 9,000 are held by Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Art Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,155 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 159,017 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Llc holds 1,847 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ci Invests holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 108,200 shares. 6,939 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. 22,643 are owned by Winch Advisory Svcs Lc. 23,711 were accumulated by Co Comml Bank. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,412 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated owns 3,877 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 109,794 were reported by M&T Comml Bank. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 68,881 shares.