Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $5.30 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Cut By $1.03 Million Its Wex (WEX) Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 51,650 shares with $9.92 million value, down from 57,052 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $198.8. About 201,393 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 52.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,313 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 41,500 shares with $4.89 million value, down from 86,813 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 14,336 shares to 493,370 valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 52,800 shares and now owns 245,000 shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.45% above currents $136.04 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Fincl Bank owns 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,649 shares. Utd American (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 159,095 shares or 8.47% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 511,347 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt holds 104,925 shares. The Netherlands-based Alpinvest Bv has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,085 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fosun Limited reported 26,325 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. S Muoio has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,811 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md reported 27,645 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 972,758 shares. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.61% or 19,244 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13 million for 21.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX has $25500 highest and $197 lowest target. $221.67’s average target is 11.50% above currents $198.8 stock price. WEX had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Thursday, July 18. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $25500 target. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 16,858 shares to 113,258 valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Hawaiian Inc stake by 94,893 shares and now owns 429,228 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Management reported 55,518 shares stake. D E Shaw And accumulated 0% or 1,536 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 44,577 shares. 127,287 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Fmr Ltd Liability has 584,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0.37% or 450,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 216,505 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 26,949 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Gru. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 38,401 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,390 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt holds 2,717 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Franklin Resource has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).