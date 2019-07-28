Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) by $368,200; Winslow Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) as Market Valuation Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 192,787 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 937,197 shares traded or 88.15% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 1,332 were reported by Mackenzie. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 53,791 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Piedmont Advsr has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 33,760 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Stifel Financial has 32,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 40,160 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited reported 7,718 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,580 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 389,825 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,525 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,800 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 15,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. 5,181 shares valued at $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Lennox International Increases Dividend 20% – GuruFocus.com” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares to 318,410 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,305 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Another trade for 3,669 shares valued at $889,333 was sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SIVB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 2,417 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Lc reported 7,267 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Davis Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 175,000 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Capital Equity has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 10,432 are owned by New Amsterdam Prns Limited Liability Corporation Ny. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,980 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,719 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.02% or 8,510 shares. 5,349 are owned by Bokf Na. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 275,742 were reported by Columbus Circle. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 3.73M shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Savings Bank owns 1,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.14% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).