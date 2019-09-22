Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Cdw (CDW) as Market Valuation Rose; As Synnex (SNX) Shares Declined, Causeway Capital Management Raised Position by $63.10 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 248 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28,000, down from 9,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 4.61 million shares traded or 256.97% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 643,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.04 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 951,698 shares traded or 122.14% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Invests in Security, Networking and UCC Portfolio through Enhanced Platform, Expanded Offerings – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) CEO Dennis Polk on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Appoints SYNNEX Corporation as new American Distributor to Manage and Drive Partner Ecosystem Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Amp Cap owns 11,256 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 206,491 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 75,542 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 124,195 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 79 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 6,378 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd Company holds 3,263 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 9,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 8,662 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 16,735 shares. Euclidean Tech Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.36% or 14,710 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 138,116 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 680,746 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $235.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,478 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 975,842 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 86,405 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 12 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Putnam Ltd owns 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 115,976 shares. Wade G W & invested in 0.04% or 3,775 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company owns 128,182 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Co accumulated 1,893 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 30,877 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 181 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Citigroup Inc reported 129,936 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CDW +4.3% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/18: (NLNK) (CDW) (PLUG) Higher (FDX) (ZYNE) (PTCT) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW (CDW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500’s Newest Member Hits Fresh Highs – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 20.18 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.