Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $764,500; Valuation Rose; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted Its Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 174,867 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 14,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 13,645 shares to 42,172 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 24,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

