Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) as Stock Price Declined; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $37.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 81.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 670,804 shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 224,676 shares to 620,363 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

